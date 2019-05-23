PM congratulates Australian Premier on federal election victory

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison for his resounding victory at the recent federal elections.

Issuing a congratulatory note, PM Wickremesinghe stated that he expects to strengthen and consolidate the existing bilateral relations between the two Commonwealth countries during the tenure of office of Premier Morrison.

He also expressed his willingness to working in close cooperation with the Australian Prime Minister to further advance the relations between the two countries.

Australian federal election was held on May 18th, and Premier Morrison’s Liberal-National Coalition was re-elected in a shock result.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has also extended well-wishes to newly elected Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Damukana Sogavare.

