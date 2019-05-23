Navy nabs man with 2,500 conch shells

-

Naval personnel combined with the Mannar Police apprehended a person earlier today (23) for transporting conch shells, without a valid permit, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

The naval and police personnel had searched a cab at the checkpoint of Tharapuram Junction in Mannar when they had managed to apprehend a suspect who was transferring 2,500 conch shells in the vehicle, without a valid permit.

It was reported that the suspect was transferring the stock of shells from Pesalei to Mannar. The suspect is a resident of Pesalai, aged 50.

The apprehended person along with the stock of conch shells and cab was handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward investigation.