I intend to lead a religious life in future, Gnanasara Thero tells media

Speaking to the Media following his release under Presidential pardon, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero stated that he was disgraced when he spoke against a possible crisis in the country.

General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization was released from his prison sentence this afternoon (23), after being granted Presidential pardon.

Following his release, the Thero arrived at the temple and addressed the media. He said that the facts he revealed about the country came true at last.

He stated that he is hurt deeply over the turn of events. However, the Thero said he will act with more patience in future endeavors.

The Thero says that the extremism that is veiling the country must be dealt with prudence.

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero stated that although he worked for the country all this time, he is now tired. He says that he intends to lead a religious life in the future.

Stating that he has fulfilled his duties to the Sinhala community as a monk, Gnanasara Thero concluded that a country should exist even to sacrifices one’s for.