Circular to be issued calling for removal of name boards in Arabic - Vajira

May 24, 2019   10:23 am

A Circular will be issued calling for the immediate removal of name boards at public and private institutions displayed in the Arabic language, says Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardana.

The minister said the relevant Circular would be issued to all public officers and the heads of local government institutions.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe recently stated that all street name boards in the country should display only Sinhalese, Tamil and English languages.

