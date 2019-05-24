Women, children among 20 injured in bus accident in Ratnapura

-

At least 20 persons have been injured and hospitalised following an accident involving a bus at Godakawela in Ratnapura.

The bus, had reportedly crashed into a container truck parked on the roadside at Godakawela on the Ratnapura-Embilipitiya road last night (23).

The bus was carrying a group of passengers from Hakmana in Matara who were returning home after attending a wedding in Avissawella.

The wounded persons including 11 women and 3 children have been admitted to the Godakawela regional hospital and the Kahawatte base hospital for treatment.