Everyone must work prudently & responsibly - Gnanasara Thero

Everyone should work prudently and responsibly as certain forces are scheming on destroying the country at present, says Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

Gnanasara Thero stated this speaking to the media at Rukmale Sri Dharma Vijayaloka Temple.

The Venerable Thero visited the temple after being released on Presidential pardon yesterday (23).

Gnanasara Thero further stated that he is ready to render his commitment for the country’s sake in the future.