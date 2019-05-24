Kavinda steps down from Select Committee probing Easter attacks

-

UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardena says that he has decided to step down form the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into and report on the Easter Sunday terror attacks in the country.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday announced the eight members of the Special Select Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasinghe, appointed to probe the coordinated terrorist attacks that took place on April 21.

In addition to Kavinda Jayawardena, the committee includes Minister Rauff Hakeem, MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Minister Ravi Karunanayake, MP Ashu Marasinghe, MP Jayampathy Wickramaratne and MP M.A. Sumanthiran.

The proposal by the ruling party to appoint a special Select Committee to produce a report on the Easter Sunday attacks was passed at the parliament without a vote during the parliamentary session held Wednesday (22).

The Committee will probe whether intelligence officers had received information on the Easter Day attacks prior to the attacks and if adequate measures had been taken to prevent or minimize such attacks.

The Committee is expected to produce its report either within 03 months from its inaugural meeting or before the completion of the 03 months on a date set by the parliament.