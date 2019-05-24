Five-storey building in Negombo set on fire

May 24, 2019   11:54 am

-

An unknown person has set fire to a five-storey building in Kochchikade, Negombo, causing massive damages to its properties.

It was reported that the incident took place last night (23).

Accordingly, a home appliance store on the first floor and the reception halls on the fourth and fifth floor have been gutted in the fire.

The fire brigade of the Negombo Municipal Council has doused the fire.

According to Kochchikade Police, preliminary investigations have uncovered that the said building was set on fire by an unidentified person.

