Rajtha and Nalinda appointed to Select Committee probing Easter attacks

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne has been appointed as a member of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the Easter Sunday terror attacks following UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardena’s decision to step down from the committee.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced in Parliament that JVP Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa has also been included as a member of the special select committee.

Earlier today, MP Kavinda Jayawardena decided to step down from the parliamentary select committee citing personal reasons.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday announced the members of the Special Select Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasinghe, appointed to probe and report on the coordinated terrorist attacks that took place on April 21.

The committee also includes Minister Rauff Hakeem, MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Minister Ravi Karunanayake, MP Ashu Marasinghe, MP Jayampathy Wickramaratne and MP M.A. Sumanthiran.