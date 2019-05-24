Fmr. Senior DIG issued notice for covering up evidence in Thajudeen murder

-

The Colombo High Court today issued notice on former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake to appear before the court on August 6 for allegedly covering up evidence in connection with the murder of Sri Lankan rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

The Attorney General has filed indictments against former Crimes OIC of Narahenpita Police Sumith Perera, former Senior DIG (Western Province) Anura Senanayake and former Judicial Medical Officer of Colombo Dr Ananda Samarasekara for allegedly suppressing evidence in connection with murder.

They had been arrested over their alleged involvement in the cover up of evidence in respect to Thajudeen’s murder and allegedly conspiring to commit the murder while they are currently out on bail.

The indictments have been filed under Section 198 of the Penal Code for causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information.

Former Havelocks SC captain Thajudeen was found dead on May 17, 2012 inside his car which had apparently crashed into a wall in Kirulapone.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department CID) declared it not to be an accident, resulting in the opening of a murder investigation.