Student arrested for posting fake rumour on President on Facebook granted bail

The university student, who was arrested for publishing a fake rumour on his Facebook account saying that the flight en route to China with President Maithripala Sirisena on board had crashed, has been released on bail.

He was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (24).

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate has ordered a personal bail of Rs 100,000 on the suspect as bail conditions.

The investigation officers who are working on the incident were ordered to submit a report on the progress of the investigations.

The university student in question, who is a resident of Piliyandala area, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the media division of the President’s Secretariat on the 15th of May.

He was subsequently produced before the court and ordered to be remanded until today (24).