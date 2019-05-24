Constable killed in shootout during raid posthumously promoted

-

The Police Constable, who was killed in a shootout during an illicit liquor raid on Wednesday, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant.

The badge for the rank of Police Sergeant was affixed to the remains of the deceased police officer by Deputy IGP in charge of Matara-Hambantota Vijitha Gunaratne and SP G.H. Marapana of Matara Police.

A group of police officers have reportedly set off on a raid to seize an illicit liquor racket in Urumuththa area in Akuressa, however, the suspects have started gunfire at the officers on duty.

The Police Constable (77290) killed in the shootout is named Kalaha Kasun Sampath who had been attached to the Akuressa Police.

The deceased police officer, a father of two, had been residing in Diddeniya area in Kananke.

Police investigations are being carried out to apprehend the suspect in connection with the incident.