Development officer among 5 arrested over links to Easter Sunday attackers

May 24, 2019   05:09 pm

Five individuals have been arrested this morning by Horowpathana Police over their suspected links to the Easter Sunday attackers, the Police Spokesman said.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (24), SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that three of the arrested suspects are residents of Hijrapura while one is from Ellawewa in Kebithigollewa.

The other suspect is a Development Officer attached to the Horowpathana Divisional Secretariat and is a resident of Kiwulekada.

The Police Spokesman said that all five suspects are being detained and interrogated.

Horowpathana Police is further investigating their links to the terror suspects responsible for the series of suicide bombings on April 21.

