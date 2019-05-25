Showers expected to continue in several provinces

-

Several spells of showers are expected to occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.

The Department of Meteorology said showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts, particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere in the evening or night, it said.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.