Doctor arrested over suspicious assets

-

A 42-year-old doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital has been arrested over assets earned through suspicious means, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The arrested doctor has been identified as Seigu Siyabdeen Mohamed Shafi, 42, a resident of Weerasinghe Mawatha in Kurunegala.

He was arrested last night (24) based on information received by Kurunegala Police in order to investigate his assets and the means by which he had earned them.

Kurunegala Police is conducting further investigations.