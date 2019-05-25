Minister Rishad Bathiudeen gives statement at FCID

Minister Rishad Bathiudeen gives statement at FCID

May 25, 2019   04:20 pm

-

Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has arrived at the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) to give a statement regarding alleged financial misappropriation in importing rice for Lanka Sathosa.

The FCID is investigating a complaint alleging financial misappropriation when importing 257,000MT of rice for Lanka Sathosa during 2014/15.

The minister had reportedly arrived at the FCID to give a statement regarding the allegations at around 10.00 a.m. this morning and is currently still at the premises.

UPDATE: (4.50 p.m.) - Minister Rishad Bathiudeen left the FCID premises, a short while ago, after giving his statement for nearly 5 hours.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories