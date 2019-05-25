PM meets representatives of Civil Society and Trade Union Collective

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had invited representatives of the Civil Society and Trade Union Collective for a discussion today at the Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

The representatives raised issues with regard to the security situation in the country in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday Attacks in Sri Lanka.

They have also inquired about the steps taken to ensure political and institutional accountability of the failure to prevent the attacks, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe explained that a Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to investigate the incident and said the Speaker has agreed that the business of the select committee will be open to media to ensure accountability.

Ven. Dambara Amila Nayaka Thera, Dr. Wickremabahu Karunaratne, Dr. Paikaisothy Saravanamuttu, Dr. Jehan Perera, Prof. Chandraguptha Thenuwara, Saman Rathnapriya, Raja Uswetakeyiyawa were among the representatives present.