Doctor arrested over suspicious assets handed over to CID

The doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital, who was arrested over assets earned through suspicious means, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the doctor was handed over to the CID for further investigations.

Seigu Siyabdeen Mohamed Shafi, 42, a resident of Weerasinghe Mawatha in Kurunegala, was arrested by police at his home last night based on information received by Kurunegala Police regarding the suspicious nature in which he had amassed wealth.

Police said he was taken into custody in order to investigate his assets and the means by which he had earned them.

The arrested doctor in question is a member of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and had contested the last General Election from the Kurunegala District under the UNP.