Doctor arrested over suspicious assets handed over to CID

Doctor arrested over suspicious assets handed over to CID

May 25, 2019   08:17 pm

-

The doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital, who was arrested over assets earned through suspicious means, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the doctor was handed over to the CID for further investigations.

A 42-year-old doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital has been arrested over assets earned through suspicious means, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Seigu Siyabdeen Mohamed Shafi, 42, a resident of Weerasinghe Mawatha in Kurunegala, was arrested by police at his home last night based on information received by Kurunegala Police regarding the suspicious nature in which he had amassed wealth.

Police said he was taken into custody in order to investigate his assets and the means by which he had earned them.

The arrested doctor in question is a member of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and had contested the last General Election from the Kurunegala District under the UNP.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories