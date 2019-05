-

A person has been murdered using a sharp weapon at a house in the Diganwewa area in the Chilaw police Division, stated the Police.

Reportedly, the deceased is a 28-year-old resident of Bangadeniya, Diganwewa area.

It has been revealed that conflict within the family had led to this murder.

The murder suspect has been identified and the Chilaw Police are carrying out investigations to arrest the suspected individual.