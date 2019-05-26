Navy nabs nine over illegal fishing

May 26, 2019   12:01 pm

-

Naval personnel nabbed nine (09) persons for engaging in illegal fishing at the Valaltoddam sea area, in Trincomalee, yesterday, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

A group of naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command, during a routine patrol, held these 09 persons who engaged in fishing using unauthorized fishing nets.

The apprehended persons have been identified as residents of the Lankapatuna area, aged between 22 to 47. Along with the suspects 01 dinghies, 01 outboard motor (OBM) and an unauthorized fishing net were taken into naval custody.

The suspects together with the seized dinghy, OBM, unauthorized net, and other fishing gear were handed over to the office of the Fisheries Inspector-Muthur for onward action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories