Navy nabs nine over illegal fishing

-

Naval personnel nabbed nine (09) persons for engaging in illegal fishing at the Valaltoddam sea area, in Trincomalee, yesterday, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

A group of naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command, during a routine patrol, held these 09 persons who engaged in fishing using unauthorized fishing nets.

The apprehended persons have been identified as residents of the Lankapatuna area, aged between 22 to 47. Along with the suspects 01 dinghies, 01 outboard motor (OBM) and an unauthorized fishing net were taken into naval custody.

The suspects together with the seized dinghy, OBM, unauthorized net, and other fishing gear were handed over to the office of the Fisheries Inspector-Muthur for onward action.