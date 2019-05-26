Follow circular when inspecting religious places - Mujibur

May 26, 2019   12:39 pm

UNP Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman stated that misunderstandings would not occur if the security forces followed the relevant circular issued on the matter.

According to him, a circular had been issued on the protocols to be followed during inspections after a discussion with the Inspector General of Police.

Rahman requests all security personnel to follow these instructions on the circular when conducting search operations.

He stated this at a ‘Gam Peraliya’ program held in Colombo yesterday (25).

