Follow circular when inspecting religious places - Mujibur
May 26, 2019 12:39 pm
UNP Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman stated that misunderstandings would not occur if the security forces followed the relevant circular issued on the matter.
According to him, a circular had been issued on the protocols to be followed during inspections after a discussion with the Inspector General of Police.
Rahman requests all security personnel to follow these instructions on the circular when conducting search operations.
He stated this at a ‘Gam Peraliya’ program held in Colombo yesterday (25).