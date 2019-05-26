GMOA committee to investigate doctor arrested over suspicious assets

-

The executive committee Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) will focus on the doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital, who was arrested over assets earned through suspicious means.

The Assistant Secretary of GMOA Dr. Navin de Zoysa stated that a special committee has been already appointed to probe the case of this particular doctor.

The preliminary report of the committee will be presented to the Executive Committee of GMOA tomorrow, he further said.

Seigu Siyabdeen Mohamed Shafi, 42, a resident of Weerasinghe Mawatha in Kurunegala, was arrested by police at his home on May 25 based on information received by Kurunegala Police regarding the suspicious nature in which he had amassed wealth.

Police said he was taken into custody in order to investigate his assets and the means by which he had earned them.

The arrested doctor in question is a member of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and had contested the last General Election from the Kurunegala District under the UNP.