Fifty-one hospitalized in wasp attack at school

Fifty one persons have been hospitalized following a wasp attack at a school in the Minuwangoda area, stated the Police.

Reportedly, a wasp nest had been disturbed during a clean-up program at a school, which had led to the wasps attacking the bystanders.

The 51 of the school staff members and parents who had been participating in the clean-up program have been attacked by the wasps.

One of the hospitalized persons has been transferred to Gampaha Hospital for further treatment.