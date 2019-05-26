Four arrested for stealing metal floor sheets on southern highway

May 26, 2019   04:00 pm

Four individuals have been arrested for stealing metal floor sheets fixed at the Weeraketiya area on the Southern Expressway.

Weeraketiya police had commenced investigations on the matter upon a tip-off received by them on the 24th May.

The arrestees are of the ages 25, 30, 31 and 38 years.  They had stolen metal floor sheets worth over Rs 1.6 million off the Southern Expressway.

The suspects will be presented before Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (26).

