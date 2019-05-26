Navy apprehends two with over 126 kg of Kerala cannabis

Navy apprehends two with over 126 kg of Kerala cannabis

May 26, 2019   09:23 pm

-

A Naval troop apprehended two (02) persons with 126.695kg of Kerala cannabis during a raid carried out at Udayapuram area in Mannar today (26th May).

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command apprehended these persons with the haul of Kerala cannabis during a raid. The suspects and the haul of KG were handed over to the Pesale Police for onward legal action.

Further, a haul consists of 233kg of KG was apprehended along with two persons by naval personnel attached to the Nothern Naval Command during a patrol in the seas off Vethalaikarni, on 25th May 2019.

