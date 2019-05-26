Communication devices, underground bunker and more discovered

May 26, 2019   11:03 pm

On a joint search operation by the Sri Lanka Army and the Police, several suspicious items were discovered at a house in Narahenpita.

Accordingly, 04 headwear items of the Sri Lanka Army, 10 knives that are not permitted to be used at homes, and many communication and technical equipment were found at the house.

The Sri Lanka Army stated that search operations were carried out today (25) in areas under 6 districts.

Four persons were arrested in a search operation conducted in Naththandiya. The officers had seized 04 motor bicycles, 2 swords, 28 CDs, 48 suspicious books, and 7 magazines with the suspects.

Pair of binoculars, several bullets, and a large number of passports were discovered in a house in Kurunegala.

Meanwhile, an underground bunker was discovered at the house of a person who is currently under bail after arrest in Welipenna over several crimes.

Two fake number plates and 2 daggers were also found at a house in Welipenna area, stated Sri Lanka Army.

