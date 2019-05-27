Suspect nabbed with NICs & clothes similar to military camouflage uniforms

May 27, 2019   12:23 pm

A suspect has been arrested in Dimuthugama area in Welimada along with parts of clothes similar to that of Army and Air Force camouflage uniforms and 58 national identity cards.

The haul was recovered in a raid carried out by the Police Special Task Force at a house in Welimada area.

The suspect has been handed over to the Welimada Police for further investigations.


Meanwhile, in another search operation, two suspects were arrested while in possession of 4kg 285g of Kerala Cannabis, the police media spokesperson’s office stated.

The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off received by the Special Task Force officers of Mannar Police.

The 22 and 23-year-old suspects, who are residents of Pesalai and Kotahena areas, will be produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court today (27).

