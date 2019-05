-

An urgent water cut is imposed in several areas over a malfunction of the main pipeline carrying water from Kalatuwawa, Labugama, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water cut will last for 7 hours from 1 pm until 8 pm today (27).

Maharagama, Noralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitya, Rukmalgama, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe, and Padukka areas will be affected by the water cut.