Circular and application for Grade 1 admission issued

The circular and application forms for the admission of students to Grade one of government schools for the year 2020 has been issued today (27).

The relevant application is now available to be downloaded on the official website of the Ministry of Education: www.moe.gov.lk.

Parents or legal guardians who wish to admit their children to Grade one should complete the application according to the instruction of the circular and the structure of the provided application form, and submit it to the relevant school heads before 30th June 2019 through registered post.

