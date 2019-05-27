Rumor that I protected Zahran is false  fmr. Easter Province CM

-

Former Chief Minister of Eastern Province Ahamed Nazeer Zainulabdeen refutes the reports circulating that he had protected Zahran Hashim, the alleged ringleader behind the Easter Day attacks.

Issuing a press release the former Chief Minister says that he can categorically say that the reports on matter publicized by newspapers and television channels are completely false.

Meanwhile, the reason behind publishing such information which was not revealed in the investigations of the security forces is to mislead the ongoing investigations, according to the press release issued by Nazeer.

He further said that he has never had connections with any extremist religious groups and he has always stood for a Sri Lanka free of religious or racial conflicts.