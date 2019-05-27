-

The media would not have paid attention to the situation regarding Dr. Mohamed Shafi, if it concerned a Sinhalese surgeon, says Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

The minister stated this addressing a press conference held at the Temple Trees this evening (27).

Minister Senaratne further commented that it was him who had submitted the Cabinet paper to seek approval to allow Dr. Shafi, who had tendered his resignation, to return to Kurunegala Hospital.

The minister says that there have been no prior complaints concerning Dr. Shafi.

Speaking further at the media briefing, Minister Senaratne alleged that former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has funded extremist organizations.

Commenting on Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, the Health Minister said that the Industry and Commerce Minister is a democratic Muslim leader in the country.

The government is capable of uncovering any malpractices by Minister Bathiudeen, if he has committed any, Minister Senaratne said.

Moreover, he says that the late Leader of the Opposition Appapillai Amirthalingam was falsely accused in a similar manner during the administration of former President J.R. Jayewardene.

The Health Minister claimed that the Joint Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Minister Bathiudeen is a political scheme.

Levelling accusations against democratic leaders pave the way to create more terrorist leaders, the Health Minister said.

Provoking ethnic conflicts against innocent Muslim community also propels them to support extremism, Minister Senaratne commented further.



Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has appointed a tri-member investigation committee will inquire into the activities of Dr. Mohamed Shafi, who is currently under arrest over assets earned through suspicious means.

The committee comprises 3 doctors who specialize in obstetrics and gynaecology including a member of the Sri Lanka Medical Council.