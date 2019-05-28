Six-member committee from Health Min. to investigate Dr. Shafi

May 28, 2019   10:49 am

A committee has been appointed by the Ministry of Health to investigate the activities of Dr. Mohamed Shafi of the Kurunegala Hospital.

According to the Secretary of the Health Ministry, a six-member committee including doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynecology is appointed for this purpose.

Seigu Siyabdeen Mohamed Shafi, a 42-year-old doctor attached to the Kurunegala Hospital, was arrested by police at his home on May 25 based on information received by Kurunegala Police regarding the suspicious nature in which he had amassed wealth.

He is currently under the custody of the CID and was revealed that he had performed nearly 8000 Caesarian surgeries. Allegations are leveled against him that he had carried out illegal sterilization on mothers during these operations.

