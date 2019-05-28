Brother of suspect nabbed over abandoned grenade parcel arrested

-

A brother of the suspect, who was arrested over the abandoned parcel of hand grenades found near a school in Baduraliya area, has been arrested, the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

It was reported that he was arrested along with a cache of explosives.



Meanwhile, 13 individuals have been arrested on suspicion during a joint search mission carried out by the Army and the Air Force.

Nearly 630 houses and 54 vehicles have been inspected during this search conducted yesterday (27) within the limits of Beruwala police division.

Several sharp weapons and clothes similar to that of the uniforms worn by the security forces have been recovered from the search.

The Police Media Spokesperson SP Gunasekara stated that Beruwala Police is interrogating the suspects further.



Meanwhile, the Navy stated that special measures have been implemented to tighten the security along the island’s coastal line.

Indian intelligence recently put Kerala Coast on high alert after Intelligence reports that 15 ISIS terrorists set off from Sri Lanka to Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep, India.

However, Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara stated that no evidence on these reports was found as of yet.