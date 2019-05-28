Public urged use social media with extra vigilance

-

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara, issuing a press release, requests the public to use social media with extra vigilance.

Several incidents of posting old news as new incidents on social media have been reported, according to the Spokesperson.

SP Gunasekara pointed out that such acts are carried out with the intention of spreading hatred and disunity among communities.

Therefore, paying close attention when using social media is requested from the public, he stated.