Public urged use social media with extra vigilance

Public urged use social media with extra vigilance

May 28, 2019   12:20 pm

-

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara, issuing a press release, requests the public to use social media with extra vigilance.

Several incidents of posting old news as new incidents on social media have been reported, according to the Spokesperson.

SP Gunasekara pointed out that such acts are carried out with the intention of spreading hatred and disunity among communities.

Therefore, paying close attention when using social media is requested from the public, he stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories