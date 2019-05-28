Amith Weerasinghe further remanded

-

Leader of the ‘Mahasohon Balakaya’ Amith Weerasinghe, who was arrested over espousing racial and religious hatred among communities, has been further remanded until tomorrow (May 29) by the order of the Colombo Additional Magistrate.

Leader of the ‘Mahasohon Balakaya’ Amith Weerasinghe was arrested by police on 14th May in Teldeniya, Kandy for allegedly espousing racial and religious hatred among communities in the country through social media.

Weerasinghe was arrested by the Colombo South Anti-Vice Division and was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Shalani Perera on the next day. Police informed the court that the suspect had expressed opinions and views on social media that hinder religious and racial coexistence in the country and requested from the court that he be placed in remand custody as further investigations are ongoing.

The attorney representing the defendant requested the court to release his client on bail, however, the request was rejected by the Magistrate who ordered to further remand him until May 28.