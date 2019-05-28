Four including women arrested for defrauding money by promising foreign jobs

-

The officers of the special investigation unit of Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau have arrested two women for defrauding over Rs 1.5 million by promising employment opportunities in Italy.

Reportedly, she has defrauded money from two individuals from Hakmana area in Matara.

The suspect, identified as Rani Hemanthi, is a resident of Meegoda area.

She was produced before the Homagama Court and remanded until 30th of May.



Meanwhile, another woman, named Chamila Chathurangani from Weliweriya area, was arrested by the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau for defrauding Rs 450,000 by promising jobs in Israel.

The investigation officers had made the arrest acting on a complaint lodged by a woman stating that the suspect in question had fraudulently obtained money from her husband after promising a job in Israel.

The suspect was arrested in Battaramulla area and produced before the Gampaha Court. She has pleaded guilty for the charges laid against her and promised to return the money scammed from the plaintiffs.

Accordingly, she was released on a personal bail of Rs 200,000 and the further hearing of the case is to be taken up on May 31st.



Another suspect was arrested in Meethotamulla area for scamming Rs 130,000 by promising jobs in Bahrain. It was reported that the suspect had feigned to be an officer of foreign employment agency registered under the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau.

The suspect named Mohamed Sarif Mohamed Rizwan had used fake receipts of the foreign employment agency for the racket.

When the suspect was produced before the Borella Additional Magistrate’s Court, the magistrate has ordered to remand him until May 30th.



The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau has arrested another suspect in Colombo 13 area for operating a foreign employment agency without a valid license obtained from the bureau.

The officers of the bureau had seized 30 passports while in possession of the suspect.

He has been remanded until May 30th.