President urges immediate completion of all development projects under Mahaweli

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant officials to swiftly complete all the development projects under the Ministry of Mahaweli including the Uma Oya Multi-Purpose Development Project in order to ensure benefits of those projects received quickly by the people, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

The President has given these instructions participating in the progress review meeting of the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment held at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (27).

President Sirisena has inquired into the progress of the activities related to the Uma Oya, Minipe Ela, Wayamba Ela and Ehala Elahera projects and instructed the officials to speedily complete those projects before the scheduled dates.

Furthermore, the President has drawn the attention of the officials regarding new projects as well as steps that should be taken to increase the contribution made by the Mahaweli project for the economy of the country.

During this meeting, the progress of the projects undertaken by the Mahaweli Authority, Central Environment Authority, Coast Conservation Department, State Timber Corporation, Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, National Gem and Jewelry Authority, Media Consultancy Bureau of Engineer duties and Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Ministry were discussed in detail.

During the discussions, the priority was given to the tree planting programs to improve the forest densities in the Mahaweli region. The special attention was focused on the environment conservation program, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, the President has also reiterated the importance of committing all the programs under the Ministry in collaboration and jointly to achieve success.

The Moragahakanda, Kaluganga project and its future steps were taken into detailed discussion. It has discussed the progress of new settlements established for the villagers who lost their houses and lands due to the projects. The infrastructure development of those villages and the progress was reviewed of the steps taken for developing the socio-economical development of those people, the PMD added.

The President has inquired about the power generation under the Morgahakanda, Kaluganga multipurpose project and the officials informed that within late 12 months the power project was able to earn Rs. 1100 million.

State Minister Ajith Mannaperuma, Secretary of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake and the heads of all the organizations running under the ministry and the senior officers were present in this event, the PMD further stated.