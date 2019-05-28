-

If the government wants to support Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, a special select committee would not be appointed and dates would not be set to take up the no-confidence motion against him, says UNP Parliamentarian Wijepala Hettiarachchi.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing an event held in Meerandeniya area in Galle.

He further commented that accusations cannot be laid against the government over the recent terrorist attacks as the incident was a result of international terrorism.

Even when the IS attacked the Pentagon in 2001, the President of the United States at the time was not pressurized to resign, MP Hettiarachchi added.