Draft bill on cyber security presented to parliament

The Bill on the Cyber Security Law compiled with the intention of preventing cyber-attacks using technology has been presented to the parliament, according to Non-Cabinet Minister of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology Ajith P. Perera.

Mentioning the cyber attack on Sri Lankan computer networks on May 18th and 19th, the Minister pointed out that both the world’s powerful nations and countries with smaller economies have experienced such attacks.

To prevent such attacks countries physically strengthen systems connected to digital technology, as well as form laws regarding cybersecurity, compel institutes to follow them and take action against those who violate them, stated Perera.

Accordingly, the draft Bill on Cyber Security has been presented to the parliament and public opinion will be sought on the matter, he further said.