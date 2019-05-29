No. of complaints against Kurunegala doctor rises to 116

-

Sixty-five more mothers who had their Caesarian surgeries under Dr. Mohamed Shafi of Kurunegala Hospital have filed complaints against the doctor today (28). Accordingly, 116 complaints have been received from mothers claiming that they had not conceived children following a Caesarian surgery by the doctor.

The mother who delivered through Caesarean surgeries under Dr. Mohamed Shafi submitted their complaints to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital since this morning.

Fifty-one complaints against Dr. Mohamed Shafi were submitted to the hospitals yesterday (27).

Ten mothers who had been treated under the said doctor while he was serving at the Dambulla Base Hospital lodged their complaints at the Dambulla Police and the hospital, today.

The coordinating officer of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital stated that mother from Dambulla area can submit their complaints against Dr. Shafi to the Kurunegala hospital as well.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has rejected the 6-member committee appointed by the Health Ministry to investigate the activities of Dr. Mohamed Shafi.

The doctors’ and nurses’ trade unions of the Kurunegala Hospital has informed the Hospital Director that they would not assist the committee appointed by the Health Ministry on their investigations against Dr. Shafi.