Saudi Intelligence planning to spread Wahhabism in SL  Gnanasara Thero

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, speaking at his first media conference following his release from prison, claimed that Saudi Arabian Intelligence heads have launched a separate program to spread ‘Wahhabism’.

The Thero claimed that a person named Abdul Rahman has had close connections with Zaharan Hashim – the alleged ringleader behind the Easter attacks. The Thero said that the relations of the said person with Qatar must be investigated.

The Thero says that they had been trained at world’s most developed nations and that Zahran had attempted to flee the country in 2014 due to Thero’s revelations on the matter and that he was assisted by a Siddhi Farook and Abdul Rahman on this.

The Prime Minister handed over the regulation of Madrasa schools to the same person, stated Gnanasara Thero.

Stating that the owner of a private university in the country directly supports extremist teachings by funding them, the Thero requested the security forces to immediately arrest the relevant person.

Gnanasara Thero stated that the Kurunegala doctor is just one individual and that there is no use in cutting down only the branches of a big tree.

The Thero further stated that there is a far worse group of persons within the state mechanism and that it is dangerous.

No politician should be allowed to meet the Chief Prelates, Gnanasara Thero added.