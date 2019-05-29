Kurunegala doctor isnt an ob-gyn specialist - S.B.

Kurunegala doctor isnt an ob-gyn specialist - S.B.

May 29, 2019   12:46 am

-

Parliamentarian S. B. Dissanayake states that the committee to investigate activities of Dr. Mohamed Shafi has been appointed by the Health Ministry to cover up the truth.

He says that although the relevant doctor is perceived by many to be a specialist on obstetrics and gynecology, he is not so. Instead, he is only a normal doctor with the title ‘Senior House Officer’, said Dissanayake.

Stating that there are over 50 complaints against the doctor, the MP said that he queried several senior surgeons in the country to learn that further pregnancies can easily be prevented by firmly pressing several points of the Fallopian Tube.

Therefore, Governor Asath Salley should not run his mouth without checking up on the facts, Dissanayaka further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories