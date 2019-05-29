-

Parliamentarian S. B. Dissanayake states that the committee to investigate activities of Dr. Mohamed Shafi has been appointed by the Health Ministry to cover up the truth.

He says that although the relevant doctor is perceived by many to be a specialist on obstetrics and gynecology, he is not so. Instead, he is only a normal doctor with the title ‘Senior House Officer’, said Dissanayake.

Stating that there are over 50 complaints against the doctor, the MP said that he queried several senior surgeons in the country to learn that further pregnancies can easily be prevented by firmly pressing several points of the Fallopian Tube.

Therefore, Governor Asath Salley should not run his mouth without checking up on the facts, Dissanayaka further stated.