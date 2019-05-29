Special Select Committee probing Easter attacks set to meet today

-

The inaugural meeting of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the Easter Sunday terror attacks is set to be held today (29).

Reportedly, the committee meeting, which will proceed from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., will allow media persons to attend the meeting.

The Committee will look into whether intelligence officers had received information on the Easter Day attacks prior to the attacks and if so, adequate measures had been taken to prevent or minimize such attacks.

The committee will also look into the accusations laid against Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

The Committee should produce its report either within 03 months from its inaugural meeting or before the completion of the 03 months on a date set by the parliament. Its interim report is to be submitted within a two week’s time period.

On May 23rd, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced the members of the Special Select Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasinghe, appointed to probe and report on the coordinated terrorist attacks that took place on April 21.

The committee also includes Minister Rauff Hakeem, MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Minister Ravi Karunanayake, MP Ashu Marasinghe, MP Jayampathy Wickramaratne and MP M.A. Sumanthiran.

UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardena was also appointed as a committee member, however, a day later he had decided to step down from the committee.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne and JVP MP Nalinda Jayatissa were later added to the composition of the committee members.

Meanwhile, the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security is also set to meet at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon at the Parliament.