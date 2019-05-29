New Ministers and State Minister sworn in

New Ministers and State Minister sworn in

May 29, 2019   11:01 am

-

New appointments to ministerial posts and stated ministerial posts have been made by President Maithripala Sirisena, today (29).

Accordingly, two new Ministers and a State Minister have been sworn in this morning, stated President’s Media Division.

UNP MP Wasantha Senanayake has been appointed as the  State Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been sworn in as Minister of Rural Economic Affairs in addition to his current ministerial portfolios of Public Administration and Disaster Management.


Cabinet Ministers

Ranjith Madduma Bandara - Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Affairs

P. Harrison - Minister of Agriculture, Livestock Development, Irrigation, Fisheries & Water Resources Development


State Ministers

Wasantha Senanayake – State Minister of Foreign Affairs

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories