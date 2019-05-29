New Ministers and State Minister sworn in

-

New appointments to ministerial posts and stated ministerial posts have been made by President Maithripala Sirisena, today (29).

Accordingly, two new Ministers and a State Minister have been sworn in this morning, stated President’s Media Division.

UNP MP Wasantha Senanayake has been appointed as the State Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been sworn in as Minister of Rural Economic Affairs in addition to his current ministerial portfolios of Public Administration and Disaster Management.



Cabinet Ministers

Ranjith Madduma Bandara - Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Affairs

P. Harrison - Minister of Agriculture, Livestock Development, Irrigation, Fisheries & Water Resources Development



State Ministers

Wasantha Senanayake – State Minister of Foreign Affairs