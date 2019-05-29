Constable arrested with firearm and ammunition

-

A police officer has been arrested in Pelawatta area along with an unlicensed Bora 12 firearm and 04 live bullets, stated the Police.

The arrested officer is a Police Constable residing within Meegahatenna Police Division.

The seized firearm is manufactured in Belgium and the said police constable had used it for hunting purposes, stated the Police.

He has been produced before the courts yesterday (28). Meegahatenna Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.