Female lawyer arrested for obstructing duties of woman constable

Keselwatte Police has arrested a female lawyer over obstructing a police constable from performing her duties.

The relevant female lawyer had objected to a woman police constable searching her at the Colombo High Court premises, according to Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the lawyer had also scratched an arm of the police constable.

Accordingly, the lawyer has been arrested upon a complaint lodged at the Keselwatte police station by the police constable.

The arrested lawyer will be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (29).