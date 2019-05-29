27 more arrested during search missions

27 more arrested during search missions

May 29, 2019   12:39 pm

-

During the joint search operations conducted by the Army and the Police, 27 individuals have been taken into custody on suspicion, the Army said.

Thirteen of them were arrested in Gal Oluwa area in Minuwangoda, while three individuals were arrested in Moratuwa.

Two suspects have been held at Havelock City while another two were arrested in Kurunegala, Welisara and Mabola areas.

The Army added that seven persons from Bandaragama area are also among the arrestees.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories