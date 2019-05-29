27 more arrested during search missions

-

During the joint search operations conducted by the Army and the Police, 27 individuals have been taken into custody on suspicion, the Army said.

Thirteen of them were arrested in Gal Oluwa area in Minuwangoda, while three individuals were arrested in Moratuwa.

Two suspects have been held at Havelock City while another two were arrested in Kurunegala, Welisara and Mabola areas.

The Army added that seven persons from Bandaragama area are also among the arrestees.