Select Committee on Easter attacks: Defence Secretary records witness statement

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday assembled at 9.00 a.m. this morning (29) and media persons were also allowed to witness the inaugural meeting of the committee.

Defence Secretary General (Rtd) Shantha Kottegoda was summoned to the meeting to record a witness statement.

The Committee will look into whether intelligence officers had received information on the Easter Day attacks prior to the attacks and if so, adequate measures had been taken to prevent or minimize such attacks.

The Committee should produce its report either within 03 months from its inaugural meeting or before the completion of the 03 months on a date set by the parliament. Its interim report is to be submitted within a two week’s time period.

On May 23rd, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced the members of the Special Select Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasinghe, appointed to probe and report on the coordinated terrorist attacks that took place on April 21.

The committee also includes Minister Rauff Hakeem, MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Minister Ravi Karunanayake, MP Ashu Marasinghe, MP Jayampathy Wickramaratne and MP M.A. Sumanthiran.

UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardena was also appointed as a committee member, however, a day later he had decided to step down from the committee.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne and JVP MP Nalinda Jayatissa were later added to the composition of the committee members.