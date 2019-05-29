President lifts suspension on issuing explosives

-

The issuing of explosives for commercial purposes, which was temporarily suspended by the National Security Council due to the security situation which had prevailed in the country, has been recommenced on the instruction of the President.

The Ministry of Defence says that public and private sector institutions carrying out projects can obtain required quantities of explosives, based on the permits issued by respective District Secretaries, from the Commercial Explosive Fire Arms Procurement Unit (CEFAP).

Explosives necessary for quarry and excavation-related industries can be obtained through District Secretaries and will be issued to permit-holders by producing the permit at the respective District Secretariats.

All the permits and licences issued for the use of commercial explosives in the Quarry Industry, Firework Industry and Match Industry are controlled and monitored by the defence ministry in liaison with the District Secretaries / Government Agents.