More complaints against Dr. Shafi; Expert committee commences probe

The complaints received by the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital regarding the conceiving complications which appeared following the caesarean sections performed by Dr. Mohamed Shafi have risen to 120.

On May 26th, the Police urged the public to come forward with any complaints of Dr. Seigu Siyabdeen Mohamed Shafi having carried out illegal sterilization.

69 complaints were lodged against Dr. Shafi yesterday (28), while 50 were received during the course of today.

Meanwhile, as of this morning (29), 11 complaints have been received by the Dambulla Base Hospital concerning complications in conceiving after being treated by Dr. Shafi during caesarean surgeries.

Dambulla Police stated that all the complaints that are filed against Dr. Shafi are being directed to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

42-year-old Dr. Shafi was arrested on Friday (24) over earning assets through suspicious means. It was reported that he is a member of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and had contested the last General Election from the Kurunegala District under the UNP.

He was later handed over to the CID for further investigations.

The Health Ministry yesterday (28) appointed a six-member committee, which consists of doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology, to investigate the activities of Dr. Mohamed Shafi.

Allegations are levelled against him that he had performed numerous illegal sterilization on mothers who underwent C-sections during their first delivery.

The Health Ministry today (29) stated that the committee has commenced probing the allegations against Dr. Shafi and a report on the preliminary investigations will be submitted within a week, Acting Director General of Health Services Dr. Lal Panapitiya said.

He advised pregnant mothers not to have any undue fears regarding pregnancy clinics at hospitals.